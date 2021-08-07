Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) vs. The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Critical Comparison

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.36 $15.74 million $0.77 42.40 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.22%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.27, suggesting that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

