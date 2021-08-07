XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 9,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

