Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,213 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.24% of Xylem worth $52,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 104,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

