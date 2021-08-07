Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

XYL opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

