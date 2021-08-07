XYO Market Capitalization Hits $150.55 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. XYO has a total market cap of $150.55 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 93.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.81 or 0.00859817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00099675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00041263 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

