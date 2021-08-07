Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YRI. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.20.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

