Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.16.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.