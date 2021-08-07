Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 606,975 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.