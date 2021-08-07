Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 606,975 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
