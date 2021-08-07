Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

