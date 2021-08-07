Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $517.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $530.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $391.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of GCO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 37,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03. Genesco has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $848.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

