Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $486.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $479.60 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $472.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.07.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 23.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

