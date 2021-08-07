Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. Tapestry posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

TPR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,882. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.