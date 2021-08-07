Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.55. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,817. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

