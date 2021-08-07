Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

BBDC opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

