Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report $11.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.46 billion and the highest is $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

