Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.25. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.60. 142,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,005. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.10. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
