Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post sales of $10.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.49 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.41 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.09 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.88. The stock had a trading volume of 665,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $179.86 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.