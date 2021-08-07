Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 568,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,457. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $307,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

