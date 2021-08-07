Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Dollar General posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.15. 784,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $236.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

