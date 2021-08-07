Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.