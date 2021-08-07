Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.36. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.52. 609,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,620. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.94. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.