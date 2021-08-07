Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 60,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

