Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,055. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $888.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

