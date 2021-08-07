Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.30. The stock had a trading volume of 327,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52 week low of $300.00 and a 52 week high of $396.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

