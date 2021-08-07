Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $56.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.46 million and the lowest is $56.28 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 549,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,498. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

