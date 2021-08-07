Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $31.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.34 million and the highest is $36.36 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.52 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

