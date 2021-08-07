Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.37. 609,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,113. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,799,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.