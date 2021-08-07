Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $198.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the highest is $206.80 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $793.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,906. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

