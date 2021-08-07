Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.21. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

