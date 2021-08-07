Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

MONDY stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06. Mondi has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.