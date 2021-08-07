Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $693,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

