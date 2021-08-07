Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $614.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $590.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 703.20, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.05. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

