Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Hold

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

