Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Hold

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

