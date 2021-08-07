Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $273.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander’s (ALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.