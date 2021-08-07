Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) to Hold

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.