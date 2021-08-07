Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

NYSE:CYD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.