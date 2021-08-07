Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.62. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

