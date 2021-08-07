Zacks Investment Research Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

