Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 150,581 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

