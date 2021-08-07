Zacks Investment Research Lowers PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

NYSE:PHI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $992.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.