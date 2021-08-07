Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

