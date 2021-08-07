Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $419,172.62 and $82,551.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00156870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.82 or 1.00390307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.74 or 0.00815836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

