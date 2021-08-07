Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $40,346.40 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00863410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00099897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040973 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

