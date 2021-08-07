Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 target price on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE ZC opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 20.42. Zimtu Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
