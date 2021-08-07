Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 target price on Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE ZC opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.06 and a quick ratio of 20.42. Zimtu Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

