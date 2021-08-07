ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) vs. Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Analysis

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00

ZIX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ZIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.02 -$10.42 million N/A N/A ZIX $218.48 million 1.78 -$6.43 million $0.25 27.32

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% ZIX -3.55% 79.47% 6.30%

Summary

ZIX beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for small and medium businesses; information rights management, e-signatures, and secure file sharing solutions; and software-as-a-service cloud backup and recovery solutions. The company serves the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries, as well as government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force and tele sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners, including other managed service providers. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

