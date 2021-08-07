Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

