Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00.

ZM stock opened at $383.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $11,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

