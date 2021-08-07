ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Securities

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZI. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

