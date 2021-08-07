ZPER Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $814,625.99 and $360.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00376421 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.61 or 0.00773096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

